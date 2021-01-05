Bru Luccas Shows Off Her Dance Moves In Crocheted Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Bru Luccas stunned many of her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Monday, January 4, with a steamy new post. The Brazilian bombshell and fitness aficionado took to the photo-sharing app to upload a TikTok video-clip in which she showed off her dance moves while sporting a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination.

The footage showed Luccas indoors as she stood in front of a bed. She faced the camera, which captured her from the thighs up. Within the first few seconds, she started moving her hips around, increasing the speed as the video progressed. The swift movements emphasized the chiseled musculature of her midriff.

Luccas played with different arm positions as she continuously smiled widely at the viewer throughout the video. According to the tag, she was dancing to the song “Good Looking” by Don Omar.

She wore just a crocheted two-piece bathing suit in a salmon shade that complemented her skin tone. It included a classic triangle top with thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. On her lower body, Luccas wore a pair of matching bottoms with equally thin strings that sat low on her sides, highlighting her curvy hips.

Luccas wore her brunette hair styled down in soft strands that were wrapped in a red headband tied atop her head.

Luccas’s fans were quick to react to the teasing post. In under three hours of going live, it has garnered more than 158,000 likes and over 1,700 comments. Many of her fans took to the comments section to praise her insane body. Many others used the opportunity to engage with the model, sharing their overall admiration for her.

“My new screensaver,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow those hips don’t lie,” replied another fan, referencing the popular song by Colombian icon Shakira.

“I think my phone broke. It won’t stop playing the video,” a third one chimed in.

“This has become my favorite song,” a fourth admirer gushed.

Luccas often takes to her Instagram feed to post racy content that focus on her fit body. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has recently shared another picture of herself in a different two-piece that did her curves nothing but favors. The crocheted garment was mustard yellow and included a couple of daisies embroidered on the top’s triangles and on the front of the bottoms. It had thin strings that tied behind her neck and on her sides.