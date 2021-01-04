‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Could Grandfather Clock Be Harry Redknapp?

The second season of The Masked Singer UK airs every weekend on ITV and has the nation trying their hardest to figure out which celebrities are underneath the costumes. On Saturday, viewers and the panel — Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross — were introduced to six more contestants.

Grandfather Clock made quite the impression on the panelists after they performed Bill Haley and His Comets’ track “Rock Around The Clock.” They appear to be a male who doesn’t sing professionally. However, their energetic performance was very entertaining. Ross could hear they started to sound a little out of breath toward the end. Gilligan said they had a distinctive voice while McCall believed they sounded young.

Their first clue package, which can be watched on YouTube, hinted they are a footballer or a golf player. Despite being a Grandfather Clock, they insist they are still young at heart. Trophies and a pair of boots with spurs on suggested they could be someone who played for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Three lions were also displayed throughout the VT. Grandfather Clock said they are no stranger to performing, have never been academic but have been called a genius.

The panel named a lot of sport-related stars — David Seaman, Des Lynam, Bradley Walsh, Frank Skinner, David James, and Les Ferdinand. However, fans on social media believe it might be former football manager and player Harry Redknapp.

“Right away I’m guessing Harry Redknapp for The Grandfather Clock,” one user tweeted.

“If you don’t know that grandfather clock is Harry Redknapp then I’m sorry but I can’t help you #MaskedSinger,” another person shared on Twitter.

“Anyone else think the grandfather clock is Harry Redknapp,” remarked a third account in a tweet.

“the grandfather clock has got to be harry redknapp, no one can convince me otherwise,” a fourth user tweeted.

Redknapp started his career as a footballer and went on to manage a whole range of teams, including Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. He also enjoys golf and can be seen playing a family game with his son, Jamie Redknapp, and grandson, Beau Redknapp on YouTube.

Grandfather Clock currently remains in the competition therefore viewers will have to keep watching every week to find out if Redknapp is underneath the mask.

During the last episode, Seahorse was eliminated and revealed to be Spice Girl Mel B. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she joked that her other band members will be annoyed because she didn’t tell them she was taking part in the show.