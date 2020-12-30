Lynnie Marie Rocks Teeny Black Bikini Underneath A See-Through Dress

Lynnie Marie let it all hang out for her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday night. The gorgeous model likely had her fans drooling as she showed off plenty of skin in the pic.

In the stunning snap, Lynnie looked hotter than ever as she opted for a teeny black bikini. The skimpy top featured a classic triangle design with a revealing neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage. The thin straps also helped to show off her sculpted biceps.

The matching bikini bottoms were as tiny as they come. The swimwear was pulled up high over her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her thin midsection while accentuating her killer legs in the process.

She added a see-through dress over top. The netted material clung to her chest and helped to show off her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings.

Lynnie posted with her hip pushed out dramatically and both of her arms resting behind her head. Her back was arched as she pushed her chest out and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background, some gorgeous green foliage could be seen as the sunlight beamed down to illuminate her glowing skin. In the caption, Lynnie asked her fans what their New Year’s resolution was. She also geotagged her location as Tulum, Mexico.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Lynnie’s over 1.3 million followers wasted no time when it came to showing their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 12,000 likes within the first 12 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 440 messages.

“MY NEW FAV PIC OF YOU!!!!” one follower stated.

“This is a knockout photo Lynnie wowwww,” another wrote.

“To figure out how I can have that body!” a third user stated in reply to the caption.

“Wow what a beautiful body have,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s been known to sport revealing outfits on a regular basis.

