Christina Aguilera, 40, Sizzles In Low-Cut Bikini And Santa Hat: ‘Holiday Photo Dump’

Christina spent Christmas in her swimwear.

Christina Aguilera showed some skin on Instagram this week when she shared a series of photos from her stay at home Holidays with her family. In a Christmas “photo dump” posted on December 28, the “Ain’t No Other Man” hitmaker sizzled in a plunging bikini as she celebrated the season in a swimming pool.

In the first photo, 40-year-old Christina defied her age and wowed in her cleavage-baring swimsuit that flashed her décolletage. It was red on one side and blue on the other with a yellow knot in the center and had thin strings over both shoulders.

She pulled a kissy face as she leaned in towards her husband, Matthew Rutler, who went shirtless in a Santa hat and fake white beard. Xtina also got in on the festive action with a Santa hat of her own with a large polka dot bow.

The two posed in front of a large bounce house with green foliage, including a palm tree, in the background.

The second upload was a video of Matthew swimming towards her, while others showed a man spraying fake snow over her yard while her two dogs played in it.

The star also included a shot of herself and her husband standing in the winter wonderland with what appeared to be a glass of champagne each. They lifted up the glasses up in a cheers motion while wearing matching black Santa hats with their arms around one another’s waists.

The remaining snaps included adorable looks at Xtina’s children, 12-year-old son Max and 6-year-old daughter Summer. Max smiled with his mom as she put her arms around him and rested her head on his shoulder, while Summer lay on the floor amidst the presents.

The final snap was another look at the couple in the pool as Christina leaned in a little closer to her man.

The comments section was flooded with praise.

“Such a cute family! Love you guys,” one person wrote.

“When you fall asleep on the floor ya know it’s a damn good day! Happy Holidays,” another commented.

“You look stunning with almost no make up. I love iiiiittttt,” a third comment read.

“Queen!!! So adorable!!!!,” a fourth person wrote with two red hearts.

The upload amassed more than 257,00 likes and 860-plus comments.

The snaps came after Christina celebrated her 40th birthday over the festive period on December 18. The Burlesque star commemorated her big day one day earlier with a fierce video showing her strutting down a hallway in a skintight bodysuit as she swished her long, blond hair.