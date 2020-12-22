Gabby Epstein Rides A Horse In Skimpy Dress That Showcases Her Cleavage

Gabby Epstein gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, December 21, with her most recent post. The Australian model and influencer took to the popular photo-sharing platform to post a series of snapshots of herself riding a horse while rocking a skimpy dress that showcased her ample bust.

The three-part series featured Epstein on the back of the gorgeous white animal at the beach. The glistening ocean water in the background and the pink and purple hues in the sky near the horizon indicated that the shoot took place around sunset. In the first pic, Epstein placed her hands on the animal’s neck, outstretching her arms as she turned to the left to shoot a teasing glance at the viewer.

She rocked a light yellow dress that made her sun-kissed complexion stand out. The garment featured a low-cut neckline that displayed Epstein’s cleavage. The soft material also revealed that she was not wearing a bra underneath. The skirt rode up her legs, exposing her shapely thighs.

Epstein wore her blond tresses in a middle part and styled in messy waves that gave her the perfect beach style.

In the caption, Epstein asked her fans to include a pun in the comments section.

The post proved to be popular with her admirers. In under a day, it has attracted upwards of 80,000 likes and more than 640 comments. While many of them used the space below the photo to respond to her request and engage with her caption, many others simply used the occasion to share their admiration for Epstein, praising her beauty and body.

“A horse walks into a bar. Bartender says ‘why the long face?'” one user wrote, including a drum emoji at the end.

“No puns… Just admiring your beauty, Gabby,” replied another one of her fans.

“Why did the pony go to the doctor? because he was a little horse,” a third follower attempted.

“OMG!! Gabrielle, your beauty slaps me on my face everytime I look at your photos,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Epstein is well known among her fans for her posts that highlight her amazing body and bubbly personality. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an image that saw her standing in a bedroom while wearing a pair of teal sweatpants that sat ultra low, exposing her underwear. The panties were lavender and featured thin sides, which she pulled up high. She opted to go topless in the shot, using her cupped hands to cover her breasts.