WWE’s Andrade Shares Picture Of Him In Bed With Charlotte Flair

WWE superstar Andrade took to Twitter on Sunday and shared a picture of himself in bed with his fiance, Charlotte Flair, much to the delight of his 223,000 followers.

The photo, which was black and white, depicted the 12-time former Women’s Champion out for the count on the pillow, oblivious to the fact her husband-to-be had the camera focused on her.

“The Queen” lay on her stomach under white sheets with her sleepy head resting against her hand. She also wore some jewelery for the occasion, including large hooped earrings, bracelets and a ring.

Andrade was fully awake for the snap, smiling and sitting on the edge of the bed to make sure he captured his future wife in her beautiful slumber. The former United States Champion was topless for the snap, revealing one of his muscular shoulders as he posed for the photo.

In the accompanying caption, Andrade described Flair as his “Queen” and noted how beautiful she looked while she slept. His message was written in both the English and Spanish languages, but the sentiment throughout was very romantic.

The upload went down a treat with Andrade’s followers as well. As of this writing, it’s gained over 100 retweets and 1700 likes. Many of his fans also took to the comments section to vocalize their love for the wrestler and Flair.

Some social media users also took the opportunity to state that they want Flair to return to action soon. She’s been off television for six months with an injury, and her admirers are getting antsy for her comeback.

Good morning! No more my queen is now my sleeping beauty. @MsCharlotteWWE #Mami is kidding you will always be my queen and the one who reigns over all. Buenos días. Ya no es la reina ahora es mi bella durmiente.Broma siempre será la Reina #Andrade #SleepingBeauty #TheQueen #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/1KMf5t7qiT — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) December 20, 2020

“Can you do us all a favour and wake her up? She needs to get to the Thunderdome. Asuka needs her help,” tweeted one follower.

As The Inquisitr documented earlier, she’s expected to return at tonight’s TLC pay-per-view and help the Raw Women’s Champion take on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for their Tag Team titles.

“Man, [I] can’t wait till she is back in the ring. She is one of the greatest to ever do it and that includes over men as well. she is the greatest female professional wrestler ever and one the greatest professional wrestlers ever,” wrote one Twitter user.

It remains to be seen when Flair will be back on screens, but it’s evident that her comeback will be well received. Prior to her absence, she received criticism for being overexposed, but her departure has clearly been felt in recent times.