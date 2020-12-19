Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill Sizzles In Sheer Red Lingerie For Festive Display

The supermodel's getting in the Christmas spirit.

Taylor Hill put her flawless supermodel figure on full show for a stunning new photo posted to Instagram this week. The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed in an upload posted to the brand’s Instagram account on December 18 as she put on a very festive display for Christmas in a seriously sexy sheer teddy.

The model’s very revealing look was almost completely see-though to show off her glowing tan and jaw dropping curves. The red bodysuit plunged low and featured underwired mesh cups with a large satin bow over her chest and bedazzled straps over both shoulders. It had what appeared to be satin material that fastened around her back.

The one-piece had a strip of sheer material over the center of her toned tummy with a V-shaped cut-out above her naval. It also featured a bejewelled string around her middle to highlight her slim waist with straps over her hips and what appeared to be garter fastenings down her thighs.

Taylor posed in front of a selection of red and gold gifts tied up with bows on a shiny gold luggage cart. She gripped the bar with her left hand and placed the other on the small wooden table behind her, which held a large bouquet of flowers in a tall vase next to an ornate mirror.

Taylor showed off her undeniable natural beauty with her dark hair down and rocked dangling earrings.

In the caption, Victoria’s Secret teased that Taylor’s “presence” was a “present” alongside a gift emoji. It tagged her official account on the snap.

Fans were clearly floored by the stunning snap and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Omg. Need that for date night Love the #power of #red #sassy #sexy,” one person wrote with a fire emoji.

“Wow,” another commented with two fire symbols.

“Gorgeous,” another comment read with a heart eye emoji.

“Christmas mood,” another fan wrote with a heart.

The upload proved popular with the account’s almost 69 million followers. It amassed more than 165,400 likes and 660-plus comments in less than 24 hours.

Taylor flashed her décolletage again last month when she wowed in a plunging neckline when she attended the 2020 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. The model rocked a stylish suit-inspired two-piece from Versace with large gold buttons over her torso and a deep V over her chest, accessorizing with a chunky metallic statement necklace.

Taylor attended the event with her boyfriend Daniel Fryer and hit the stage to present an award.