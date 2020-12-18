Yanet Garcia Shows Off Her Famous Booty In Tight Black Leggings

Mexican bombshell Yanet Garcia is wowing her 13.6 million Instagram followers with a sultry new post. The 30-year-old shared a new upload to her timeline on December 18 where she wore a sporty ensemble that showed off her most famous asset.

In the pic, Yanet wore tight black leggings, which clung to the curves of her famous booty. She paired the bottoms with a strappy-back crop top with a built-in sports bra. The top had fishnet detailing on the shoulders which ran down her arms and two sets of criss-cross bands that went across her back. There was also one solid strap that had a typical bra closure to keep the garb fitted tightly. The crop top appeared to match the black-and-white theme of the photo.

The Mexican native wore her long brunette darks down and straight, with a middle part. She pulled all her strands in front of her shoulders to give an open view of her bare lower back.

The famous weather girl was photographed from behind, which gave a perfect glimpse of her round rump. She peered over her right shoulder and flashed a wide smile to her followers. Tall skyscrapers stood behind her as a backdrop, as did a few trees which were set off to her left.

In under an hour, the photo garnered a lot of attention from Yanet’s millions of followers. The pic had over 98,000 likes and hundreds of compliments where fans praised her fit physique and her beautiful smile.

“The most beautiful woman, i love so much Queen,” one fan wrote.

“So nice to see you smile!” a second commented.

“Ooooo, I’m gonna need that shirt!” a third fan noted of the strappy garb.

“HERMOSA HERMOSA HERMOSA,” a fourth admirer gushed.

A majority of the comments were written in Yanet’s native Spanish, but most were written in everyone’s favorite international language — emoji. Fans left hundreds of complimentary emoji below the photo, including the peach, flame, and heart-eye.

Yanet’s fans were happy to see a new picture from the Instagram sensation, who has been posting less frequently on her page. Her last sexy post came over a week ago when she posed in a white striped one-piece swimsuit. The pic was a throwback from her shoot with Maxim Mexico, which she tagged in the upload. Her admirers fawned over her beach body and granted the post over 279,000 likes, making it one of her most popular uploads in the last several months.