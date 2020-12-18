Saweetie Wows In Low-Cut Black Corset-Style Top & Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The rapper is known for upping her fashion game with her glamorous ensembles and opted for a striking number for her most recent post.

The “Back to the Streets” hitmaker stunned in a black corset-style top that featured long sheer sleeves. The low-cut item of clothing displayed her decolletage, which was accessorized with a white pearl necklace. Saweetie teamed the look with a high-waisted black skirt that fell to the floor. The attire featured a thigh-high slit, which exposed her left leg and gold thigh bracelet. She rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish and opted for rings and earrings. Saweetie completed her ensemble with black strappy heels that showed off her toes. She styled her long dark hair in braids with gold beads and her baby hairs slicked down.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured walking up an outdoor staircase. She gazed up directly at the camera lens with a fierce stare and looked like a million dollars.

In the next slide, the entertainer was snapped from a different angle by what was seemingly the same staircase. Saweetie looked down at the ground and showcased her outfit from head-to-toe.

In the third frame, she shared a close-up pic that showed off the detailing of her attire.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Saweetie geotagged her upload with Mulholland Estates, informing fans where these snaps were taken.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 655,000 likes and over 5,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.8 million followers.

“You’re taking my breath every damn time!! A whole goddess,” one user wrote.

“SAWEETIE?!?! You cannot snatch both my wig AND my edges! Please just leave me ONE,” another person shared.

“You been stepping on necks whole 2020 love to see it,” remarked a third fan.

“Such a doll,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a knitted black crop top with bottoms of the same color while striking a series of poses in a bathroom. Saweetie left her braided hair down that was decorated with sheer beads. She accessorized herself with hoop earrings, rings, a bracelet, a silver chain, and a necklace featuring a large cross pendant.