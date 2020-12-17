Victoria Justice Gets In Bathtub With Herself In Music Video For Her First Single In Seven Years

Victoria premiered the new music video for 'Treat Myself.'

Victoria Justice fans had a reason to rejoice ahead of the holidays when she gave them a rare gift: a new music video.

On Wednesday, the former Nickelodeon star shared the visuals for her song “Treat Myself” on her little-used YouTube page. According to Billboard, it had been seven years since she released new music when she dropped the single last week.

Victoria, 27, opted to film a stripped-down video to accompany her real, raw lyrics about the need to engage in some serious self-care. The physical manifestation of her personal demons, self-doubt, and fear was her doppelganger, and the two Victorias spent a lot of time in the water.

Much of the footage was dark, which was possibly meant to represent the dark places that the lyrics initially went to. They mentioned being one’s “own worst enemy” and feeling incapable of love. The visualizer began with a shot of Victoria lying in bed alone and staring up at the ceiling. She appeared to listen to the whispers of unintelligible voices, which were seemingly meant to represent the negative thoughts keeping her awake.

The second Victoria soon appeared on the other side of the bed, and it wasn’t the only place that she popped up. The clone sat on the sink in the bathroom, where she sang along with the original Victoria and her reflection as she confessed that she needed to treat herself better.

The two Victorias made an effort to escape their issues by enjoying a nice soak together in a bathtub. Candles on the edge of the tub gave off a warm glow. For these scenes, Victoria wore her dark hair pulled up. She kept her shoulders above the water, which had a milky appearance that kept the rest of her body hidden from view. The singer’s double luxuriated in the bath, stretching her arms up in a blissful manner.

The Victorious star appeared to temporarily lose her struggle with herself when she jumped into a pool, but her journey to find self-love ended on a high note when her double took her hand and comforted her in bed.

The video has garnered over 84,000 likes so far, and fans have flooded the YouTube comments section with rave reviews.

“This actually really surprised me. She was never bad, but you can tell she’s finally finding her style and voice, and the lyrics hit deep,” wrote one listener.

“After hearing ‘Treat Myself,’ I think we can all agree that we need more of Victoria Justice,” added another fan.

“This is the best thing she’s ever put out. Glad she’s finding herself musically and as a person,” read a third comment.

During her long hiatus from making music, Victoria stayed in her fans’ thoughts by sharing occasional updates on social media. She also landed a gig as a Fabletics ambassador, and she can often be seen modeling looks from the line of athletic wear on her Instagram page.