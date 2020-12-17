Molly-Mae Hague Gets Soaking Wet In Matching Bikini During Maldives Vacation

Molly-Mae Hague took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The former Love Island contestant is currently enjoying a vacation overseas in the Maldives and is making the most of her luxury holiday.

Hague stunned in a khaki green bikini top with straps that went around her neck. The garment showcased her decolletage as well as her stomach. She teamed the look with matching high-waisted bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. Hague accessorized herself with numerous rings and bracelets on her right wrist. She kept her nails short and painted them with a coat of polish. Hague styled her long wet blond hair down and off her face.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in the middle of the sea in front of a beautiful clear blue sky with a few clouds. Hague was snapped standing in front of a hammock that was tied up around two trees. She wasn’t surrounded by anyone and appeared to be in a peaceful location. The influencer placed both her arms beside her and gazed down for the snap. Hague rested her locks over her left shoulder which were dripping wet.

In the next slide, she was photographed further back with both her arms raised to her head. The reality star closed her eyes and showed off her incredible view.

For her caption, Hague expressed that she woke up in her “favourite place in the world.”

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 317,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5 million followers.

“By this time next year I wanna be here and have this body!” one user wrote.

“You are stunning, I love your figure,” another person shared.

“You’re insane!! hope you’re having the most amazing time,” remarked a third fan.

“Everything about this is just dreamy,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Hague. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white swimsuit during her stay in the Maldives. Hague wrapped herself up in an oversized light gray shirt with long sleeves and “Balenciaga” written on the back in large white capital letters. She held onto a basket-style handbag with white handles and accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, small hoop earrings, and rings. Hague placed a pair of large shades on her head and sported her curly hair up in a high ponytail.