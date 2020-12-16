Molly-Mae Hague Stuns In White Swimsuit & Oversized Balenciaga Shirt

Molly-Mae Hague took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former Love Island contestant loves to inform her followers of what she’s wearing and opted for a summery number for her most recent post.

Hague stunned in a white swimsuit with a low neckline. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her hips. She wrapped herself up in an oversized light gray long-sleeved shirt that had “Balenciaga” written on the back in large white capital letters. Hague held onto a basket-style handbag with white handles. She accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, small hoop earrings, and rings. Hague placed a pair of large shades on her head and styled her long, curly blond hair in a high ponytail. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of polish.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Hague was captured from the thighs-up next to a black dining table. She rested her bag around her right arm and tugged at her swimsuit with the other. The influencer gazed directly at the camera lens with her head tilted to the side slightly.

In the next slide, Hague showed off her attire from the back. She raised one hand to her locks and held her bag beside her.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 253,000 likes and over 390 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5 million followers.

“I’m literally obsessed with u,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Jesus babe wow! Always on point, stunner!” another person shared.

“You look amazing. Enjoy the holiday,” remarked a third fan.

“This style is everything! We love a natural / nude look,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen on her Instagram story, Hague is currently on vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend, British boxer Tommy Fury.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Hague. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she appeared to be embracing autumn fashion while in the U.K. The blond beauty wore a basic black hoodie and wrapped herself up in an oversized beige puffer jacket, which was left completely unzipped. Hague teamed her ensemble with black leggings that were tucked into her lace-up boots that were a similar shade to her coat. She scraped back her hair into a high bun and opted for a mini black leather handbag.