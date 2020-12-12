Mandy Rose Flaunts Insane Cleavage & Pert Bottom In Sparkly Mini Dress

Mandy Rose thrilled her 2.6 million Instagram followers with a two-picture post on Saturday. The WWE wrestler showcased her assets while posing with the ocean in the background as she sparkled in the sun.

In the photos, Mandy stood on a walkway that looked out onto a sandy beach, the stunning ocean, and a cloud-dotted blue sky. She posed against a black railing with one manicured hand resting on it and the other clutching her waist. The wrestler wore a smoking hot black and gold sparkly minidress with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. The garment showcased her ample cleavage and clung to her voluptuous curves, emphasizing her flat tummy, toned arms, and muscular legs. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, a two-toned watch, various necklaces, and a cross body gold bag with a chain strap. Mandy wore a pair of oversized brown sunglasses and high-heel sandals that revealed her pedicured toenails that matched her fingernails to finish off the outfit.

Mandy looked over her shoulder at the camera and held her full lips open, revealing her white teeth in the first picture. Her short blond bob fell in a tousled straight style from a messy side part, framing her face. In the second shot, Mandy gave her fans a glimpse of her pert backside turning three-quarters away from the camera. She also popped her foot, revealing her shoe’s red bottoms.

The wrestler’s followers showed the photos a lot of love, with at least 70,700 hitting the “like” button. Nearly 1,000 Instagram users also took the time to leave a positive comment, and several expressed themselves with the flame emoji.

“Wow! Hello, Mandy. No wonder you’re ‘God’s Greatest Creation’ with pics like these. You are smoking hot,” praised one fan, who used hearts and sparkles to complete the comment.

“You look great! A total stunner. I adore your outfit. So perfect,” a second follower enthused, including a bicep emoji and a red heart-eye smiley.

“You’re so fine and sexy as hell, baby doll. A true golden goddess right here. Thank you. Keep up the amazing work,” gushed a third devotee who included several roses.

“Nobody is doing it like you, Mandy. You’re the best there is. Absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth Instagram user replied along with flames, crowns, and a rose.

