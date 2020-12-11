Polina Malinovskaya Flaunts Enviable Figure In Gray Workout Ensemble

Russian bombshell Polina Malinovskaya stunned thousands of Instagram users on Friday, December 11, when she shared some smoking-hot new photos of herself in a tiny outfit.

The 22-year-old internet sensation was photographed inside of an elevator for the three-slide series. Polina showcased her figure from many angles as she switched between a number of sexy poses.

In the first slide, she posed slightly from her left side as she propped her booty out. She leaned her right elbow against the elevator door and turned her head to face the camera. She wore a pout on her face, emanating a seductive vibe.

She leaned her body against the elevator door in the second snapshot, showing off her derriere once more. The third image displayed the front of Polina’s figure as she cocked one hip and pushed her chest out.

She wore her long, highlighted blond hair in two space buns as some tresses fell around her temples, framing her face. Her long black-polished nails looked to be perfectly manicured.

Polina flaunted her assets in a gray workout ensemble from Bo and Tee, an online fitness clothing company. The model’s top featured long sleeves with thumb holes and was quite tight on her, accenting her perky assets underneath. The number also highlighted her sculpted midriff as its hemline reached just below her chest.

She paired the top with a pair of matching shorts that highlighted her curvy hips, and pert booty. The high-rise bottoms also drew the eye to her slim core once again.

In the post’s caption, Polina tagged Bo and Tee’s Instagram handle. She also added a teddy bear emoji.

The dazzling slideshow was quickly met with approval and support from social media users, amassing more than 161,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 600 fans spoke out on their admiration for the model’s killer curves, stunning looks, and scanty outfit in the comments section.

“Excellent outfit for the perfect body,” one Instagram user wrote, following with a red heart emoji.

“The perfect view! This is so beautiful! Great moody photo nice work,” a second fan chimed in.

“I like the Princess Leia do,” a third admirer gushed, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of their compliment.

“You look super cool, greetings,” a fourth individual asserted, adding red heart and smiley face symbols to their sentence.

Polina frequently captures the attention of her social media followers with sizzling content of herself. On November 27, she posted some images that displayed her in a flattering, white, sheer-lace lingerie set. That post received more than 202,000 likes.