Jessie James Decker Sizzles In Hot Pink Bikini: ‘Happy Thirst-Day’

The country star put her booty on show.

Jessie James Decker put her flawless figure on display in a sizzling bikini photo shared to her Instagram this week. The mom-of-three wowed in the December 10 upload, which showed her posing in a hot pink two-piece to celebrate what she described as “thirst-day.”

The 32-year-old country singer and reality star posed side on to the camera to give a good look at her curves. Jessie stood in an over-the-shoulder pose with her long, highlighted hair cascading down in glamorous waves over her right shoulder.

Her two-piece featured a thick string tie over her back, which was fastened into a bow, and straps over both shoulders. She kept things matching with skimpy bottoms in the same bright color that showcased her tanned legs and gave a peek at her pert booty via a Brazilian cut.

The “Roots and Wings” singer placed her left hand on her thigh and showed off her engagement and wedding ring from her husband of almost a decade, retired professional football player Eric Decker. She also accessorized with hoop earrings.

The Kittenish founder pointed her left foot slightly to highlight her toned calves and stood barefoot on a series of white round slabs and gravel. She posed in front of an array of foliage and a wooden fence.

Jessie tagged Eric, blogger Jess Southern, hair and makeup artist Jess Goldstein, and fashion photographer Danette Anderson on the photo. In the caption, she urged her 3.3 million followers to make the day count alongside the hashtag “#thirstday.”

The snap was a big hit with fans, and many made their thoughts known in the comments section.

“Actual angel on earth,” one person wrote with a heart eye face.

“I needed motivation to workout. Thanks, I’m going to workout now,” another wrote.

“I def wanna do my squats now,” a third comment read.

“Ah!!! Drop your workout routine,” a fourth wrote with two fire emoji.

The bikini snap amassed over 25,000 likes and 196-plus comments in less than an hour.

It marked the second time Jessie has flashed some skin on Instagram this week. She previously shared a risqué bath snap that showed her standing up in the tub wearing nothing but bubbles.

Jessie covered herself in white froth and struck a pose as she admitted in the caption she called Eric into the bathroom with the promise of a “seductive bathtub show.” She joked that it was how she and the athlete keep the “spark and spice” in their marriage.