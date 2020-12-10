WWE Beauty Sonya Deville Goes Braless & Exposes Cleavage Underneath Open Shirt

Sonya Deville has been out of action for months, but the WWE superstar revealed that she’s still “the baddest” courtesy of a revealing mirror selfie.

Deville took to Twitter this week and uploaded a picture of her standing in front of the mirror, giving fans a shot of her cleavage as she went braless underneath an open short-sleeved shirt.

The brunette superstar looked stunning as she showed off her toned abs and tattoos. She held her phone in her left hands and wore a watch and jewelery on her wrists. On her fingers, she wore some black rings, which complemented the rest of her outfit.

The bottom half of Deville’s outfit, meanwhile, was a pair of black pants. However, most of the attire was cut out as she stood behind a counter that was positioned in front of the mirror. The wrestler appeared to be in a bathroom at the time.

Deville’s upload was appreciated by her fans as well. As of this writing, it’s gained over 10,000 likes and hundreds of retweets. Some of her fans also took to the comment section to give her a compliment.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” tweeted one social media user. “Can’t wait to see you wrestling again! Only thing that would make the picture better is a title belt over your shoulder or around your waist.”

“You are a very beautiful woman! I hope to see you soon back in WWE! Hopefully [as] friends with Mandy Rose,” wrote a second Twitter follower.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Deville and Rose’s storyline friendship ended earlier this year after it was revealed that the former tried to sabotage the latter’s romance with Otis.

Guess u could say I’m the baddest. ???????? pic.twitter.com/OJXkQlKTBo — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 10, 2020

However, as the report highlighted, the pair have remained good friends in real life. They also took to social media earlier this year and shared bikini snaps while revealing that they’d made amends.

A third Twitter user asked if Deville was trying to “break the internet” and emphasized the compliment with some fire emojis.

Many of the commenters asked when she’ll return to television, as her admirers are excited to see her back in the squared circle. She was enjoying a push in 2020 until she had to take a leave of absence.

However, Deville’s selfie suggested that she was gearing up for a return, and it certainly fueled some excitement among her supporters. The superstar has been taking time off for personal and legal reasons, as she encountered a dangerous stalker earlier this year.