Teyana Taylor Sits With Legs Apart In Seriously Tiny Bikini And Heels: ‘Dirty 30’

Teyana showed plenty of skin only three months after giving birth.

Teyana Taylor didn’t leave much to the imagination this week as she approaches her 30th birthday. The actress wowed on Instagram on December 7 in a seriously tiny bikini when she posed with her legs apart on a yacht only three months after giving birth.

The star shared a series of stunning photos ahead of her milestone birthday on December 10, which showed her in the underboob-baring two-piece.

In the first snap, Teyana sat on top of the white yacht over red seat padding. She flashed her insanely toned abs in a barely-there cobalt blue top that wrapped around her neck and over her chest to show plenty of skin.

The “Bare Wit Me” hitmaker paired it with matching skimpy bikini bottoms that sat well below her navel and appeared to be pulled up at the hips to make her toned legs look extra long.

Teyana rocked a long, sheer headscarf that she sat on as it blew in the breeze. She had her long, dark hair down and cascading over her left shoulder and paired the swimwear with strappy yellow heels as she flashed her multiple tattoos.

In the second shot, the mom of two posed on the bow of the boat, resting on her left hand with her legs bent underneath her. She gave the camera a sultry look with several other luxury boats behind her.

For the third photo, Teyana covered up a little more by wrapping her headscarf around her body and ditched the heels. She exposed only her right side in the final upload as she looked into the distance.

In the caption, she promoted fashion brand Pretty Little Thing and tagged her photographer, Kvn Hrtlss. The upload was a big hit with her 11.5 million followers, amassing over 1 million likes and 11,400-plus comments.

The comments section was full of praise from fans and celebrities.

“She never plays wid emmmm,” Victoria’s Secret model Winnie Harlow commented with two fire emoji.

“Beautiful,” commented comedian Vena E with six heart eye faces.

“Beautiful angel,” wrote former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui with a double heart and sparkle symbols.

Other stars who left comments included Ashley Graham, Karrueche Tran, and Bernice Bergos.

This isn’t the first time Teyana has grabbed attention with one of her Instagram posts. As reported by People, she made headlines earlier this month when she announced her retirement from music after being snubbed in the 2021 Grammy nominations.

Prior to that, Teyana had jaws on the floor when she posed in a tiny red bikini only seven weeks after giving birth to her second child in another set of yacht photos.