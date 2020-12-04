Cardi B Sits With Legs Spread In Thigh-High Green Boots For Revealing Instagram Snap

Cardi B is going green for her latest revealing Instagram post.

The rapper took to the social media site this week to show off a picture of herself wearing neon green thigh-high boots, drawing a big reaction from her fans. The image showed her facing the camera with her legs apart, showing off the footwear that went nearly to the highest point on her leg and showed off a bit of skin at the top along with the tattoo on her upper thigh.

As Marie Claire noted, the rapper had gotten some touch-ups done on the ink earlier this year, having the colors on the large peacock sharpened in what she told followers was a long and painful procedure.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover. This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted,” she wrote in the caption for a photo showing off the work.

Fans got to see the newly vibrant colors in this week’s post.

Cardi cracked a slight smile as she gazed into the camera, sitting in what appeared to be the leather seat of the interior of a vehicle.

Followers seemed to love the snap, with many praising her fashion sense.

“Them neon boots though!!” one person wrote.

“I love this,” another added

Those keeping track of the Cardi’s Instagram feed may be familiar with the shade, which has been one of her favorites. Cardi has picked bright green for her fashion a number of other times in the past, including a post last month that showed her sitting by a car detailed in the color, which matched the highlights in her hair. This snap was a big hit as well, racking up more than 2.8 million likes and plenty of compliments from fans.

Back in May, Cardi took to her Instagram stories to show off her new, super-long nails that were a shade of neon lime. As Allure noted, she tagged stylist Marie Nailz who also shared a picture of the nails and a caption about just how much it meant to get to work with the famous rapper. The stylist noted that she had been homeless just a few years ago, and now got to see her work featured in the feed for the artist and her following of 78.4 million people.

Cardi has been a fan of big footwear as well. As The Inquisitr reported, she posted another picture earlier this year that had her posing in a low-cut black outfit and thigh-high black boots.