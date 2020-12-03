Shakira, 43, Shows Off Her Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bodysuit & Fishnets To Tease ‘Girl Like Me’ Video

The singer revealed that the music video for her Black Eyed Peas collaboration will drop on Friday.

On Wednesday, December 2, Shakira gave her 69 million Instagram followers an early holiday gift in the form of a photo of her peachy derriere. However, the still shot wasn’t the only reason that her fans had to be excited — her latest social media update turned out to be a teaser for a new music video.

The 43-year-old Colombian singer’s choice to share a monochromatic picture made it impossible to tell what colors she wore, but her look was certainly flashy. She was dressed like an ’80s-era aerobics enthusiast in an ensemble that included a dark bodysuit with a cheeky back that beautifully displayed her backside. The garment featured wide attached suspenders with silver ring accents on the front. Beneath it, Shakira wore a clingy, long-line sports bra in a lighter color.

Fishnet stockings added a little more pizzazz to her fun throwback look, while a pair of thick wristbands proved that she was really paying attention to detail. She accessorized further with a shiny sweatband. It was tied around her forehead, and the knot was hidden beneath her wavy mane on the left side of her head. One of the headband’s long ends was arranged so that it trailed down her chest. It appeared to be braided with a piece of her hair. As for Shakira’s famous voluminous tresses, they were brushed back from her forehead and pushed behind her shoulders. The ends reached the center of her back.

She was photographed from the side, and she was captured smiling warmly as she gazed at something in front of her. In her caption, she teased that her radical retro transformation was for the music video for “Girl Like Me,” her collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas. She also revealed that the visuals for the bop will drop on Friday.

The Shakira collaboration is included on the Black Eye Peas’ latest studio album, Translation. During an October interview with Billboard, group member Taboo confirmed that the “Girl Like Me” video was on its way, and he apologized to fans for taking so long to complete it. He also hyped up the project by saying that “greatness takes a long time.”

Shakira’s fans expressed plenty of excitement over getting to see her hips in action on their screens in the near future. They rewarded the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker’s post with over 1.7 million likes and 11,000 comments.

“Can’t wait Queen,” read a message that included a face throwing a kiss emoji.

“Proud to be your fan,” wrote another admirer.

“Thank you @shakira for being part of the fam and making this happen with us. Can’t wait for friday,” added BEP member apl.de.ap.