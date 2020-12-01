Saffron Barker Models Silk Pajamas From Her Own Clothing Line: ‘Anyone Wanna Join Me’

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has a successful clothing range with fashion brand In The Style and is teasing her followers to a new collection she is getting ready to release. For her most recent upload, Barker is using the social media platform to model one of the new ensembles that will soon be available to purchase.

The 20-year-old stunned in a navy blue pajama shirt that featured long sleeves and white stars all over. The item of clothing appeared to be made out of silk material and displayed her decolletage. Barker tucked half the garment into her matching bottoms, which were loose-fitted. She went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized herself with hoop earrings and rings. Barker kept her nails short and styled half her shoulder-length blond hair up, leaving the rest down.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from head-to-toe by an open white door that gave fans a view of a simple yet aesthetically pleasing room. Barker raised one hand above her head and the other to the side of her face. She gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and her lips parted.

In the next two slides, Barker was captured closer-up, which helped showcase the ensemble’s detailing a lot clearer.

For her caption, she announced that the new collection will launch on Monday, December 7.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 51,000 likes and over 450 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.8 million followers.

“Saff you are amazing, look at you,” one user wrote.

“I love you with all my heart bby girl so so proud of everything you are achieving in life,” another person shared.

“These compliment your eyes so well,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Saff honestly you deserve everything you get! Such a gem!” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a beige-and-dark brown checkered crop top paired with a matching skort. The influencer completed her fit with a long-sleeved, loose-fitted shirt that also had the same print with black lace-up leather boots that were in the style of Dr. Martens.