Rachael Ray Shares Plans To Rebuild Her Home Are ‘Well Underway’ After September Fire

In a new Instagram question and answer session, daytime talk show host and Food Network celebrity Rachael Ray stood alongside her husband, John Cusimano, and shared plans to rebuild the couple’s beloved home that was destroyed by a devastating fire in September of this year. Rachael spoke of the process and just how long it would take before they could move into the new structure.

John read a fan question regarding the rebuild in front of a camera that was positioned in the kitchen area of their guest house, where the couple has lived since the tragedy occurred with their dog Bella Blue Boo.

Rachael shared that the process of rebuilding their abode was well underway. She explained that it was difficult to watch trucks take away the burned rubble of what was left of her longtime residence. This all occurred while she and John filmed the Rachael Ray Show that airs daily in syndication.

“That was very hard. We had to watch out the back window while we were making the shows for you guys,” she explained.

Rachael said for almost two weeks, truck after truck removed the charred remains of their home, which was located on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne in Upstate New York. The couple had reportedly been living full-time at the house since the coronavirus pandemic began in March of this year. Rachael and John also maintain an apartment in New York City.

The cook remarked that she could see a giant, rectangular hole in the ground that looked like an abyss. Since that time, the outside framing has been put up. This now reportedly looks like a footprint of the house again, which Rachael said was great.

Rachael and John concluded their answer to the question by explaining there will likely not be a finished structure until May of 2021.

Fans of the duo were happy to hear that there was progress being done on the rebuild of their abode and hoped that they would make as many happy memories there as they had in their previous residence.

“Stay strong new year, new beginnings,” wrote one viewer.

“I hope for the best. I have watched your show from the beginning and I am enjoying watching you film at home with John. You make a great team. I’m sorry for the loss of your residence and treasures but it seems like y’all are doing okay after that. God bless you both and 4 all you do for everybody!!!” remarked a second fan.