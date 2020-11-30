Sara Underwood Flaunts Serious Underboob While Wading In A Natural Hot Spring

Former G4 host and Playboy playmate Sara Jean Underwood took to Instagram on Sunday night to thrill her 9 million followers with a serious display of underboob. In the uploaded picture, the model and social media star was captured wading around a natural hot spring in a knit cap and a skimpy, single-shoulder top that left the majority of her trunk area bare to the elements.

Although the latter garment covered her shoulder, arm and breast on the right, Underwood’s slender midsection, the underside of her perky bustline and the left side of her body had all been put on full display in the shot.

The 36-year-old captioned her latest sexy share by declaring that “hot spring season” was well on its way. She also credited her beau and artisan cabin-building partner Jacob Witzling for snapping the alluring photo.

Her fans were obviously taken by the image of a scantily-clad Underwood getting wet and feeling the heat amid a picturesque forest setting. In just 30 minutes after the snap appeared on her timeline, it had been double-tapped well over 10,000 times. Moreover, the comments section featured a veritable bonanza of shout-outs and virtual wolf whistles.

“Beautiful in that gorgeous hot spring,” wrote one fan. “Looks nice and cozy.”

“Your guy is lucky,” opined another avid supporter. “You are precious.”

“Very beautiful as always Sara,” commented a third follower.

“So dreamy!!” gushed 2018 Playmate of the Year Jaylene Cook, who emphasized her feelings with added emoji.

The image was somewhat hazy as fog or steam from the naturally warm water filled the air around Underwood. However, the vaporous conditions did little to detract from the diminutive bombshell’s beauty, instead adding an air of mystery to her woodland surroundings.

Underwood appeared to be standing up in the pool, which was filled with vibrant blue-green water that went up to her waist. A wall of large stones could be seen bordering the pool and crossing the width of the frame behind her. Through the water’s rippling surface, a pair of tiny, magenta-colored panties looked to be the only clothing on her lower body.

Meanwhile, her upper body was partially covered by the aforementioned top. Her prominent bosom was practically bursting out of the garment’s underside as she posed with her eyes facing the sky and her left fingertips pulling at the ends of her golden, shoulder-length hair on the same side.

In mid-November, Underwood was perhaps equally as stunning in an update that showed her posing near a beach while going braless beneath a tight, orange sweater dress.