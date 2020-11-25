‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Reveal Big Baby News

They will have a little situation in May of 2021.

Mike Sorrentino, a star of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has revealed big baby news. He and his wife Lauren will welcome a little “situation” in May of 2021. The couple shared their joyous message in the sweetest way in a photograph taken in their New Jersey home and shared it with Instagram.

Mike and Lauren, who were married in November of 2018, posted an image which was shot in their expansive kitchen located in the home they purchased late in 2019, The two posed for a slideshow of three photographs where they sat behind a large kitchen island with their dog Mosey. In front of their family was a pile of flour. Written in the flour was the message Baby Sorrentino May 2021.

Surrounding the sweet declaration were cookie cutters and some Christmas decorations. Two poinsettia plants were featured on either end of the lower part of the island. A large glass container filled with flour was visible. In between, sat Mike and Lauren, with Mosey. Mike and Lauren looked at one another lovingly. She held a green Christmas tree-shaped mug in her left hand.

The second slide was a close-up shot of the news, with three sonogram photos placed atop it. Surrounding the photographs of their child were cookie cutters in various shapes and sizes.

The last image was of the couple as they kissed one another. Mosey lay between them with his head atop the counter. Mike and Lauren looked blissful.

She wore a brown shirt that was pulled off her shoulders. Her blonde hair was styled casually, in soft waves that surrounded her face and fell down her back. Mike had on a green t-shirt. His arm muscles were prominently displayed.

This is an exciting time for the twosome. After Lauren suffered a miscarriage shortly after Mike returned home from his prison sentence in September 2018, the couple had been trying to conceive.

In the latest episode of the series, Mike and Lauren were seen consulting with a fertility specialist to better their chances of conception.

Mike’s Jersey Shore castmates past and present, took to the comments section of the post to share their joy at the wonderful news. These included Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Angelina Pivarnick, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Other fans also shared in the duo’s joy.

“I’m glad this finally happened for you both. The comeback is greater than the setback!” wrote one fan.

“I’m so happy! How am I crying tears of joy for a stranger?” penned a second follower.

“Mike the Situation gotta be the greatest comeback story of all time,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“OMG MY HEART!! Their wish finally came true!! So beautiful!!!!” remarked a fourth fan.