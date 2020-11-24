Lindsey Pelas Is A ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ In Revealing Crop Top & Skirt

Buxom blond Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 8.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a trio of smoking-hot snaps in which she rocked a revealing ensemble. The pictures were taken outdoors, and Lindsey stood on a grassy area enclosed by a white wooden fence with chain link covering up all the gaps. The sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue and several lush green trees were visible in the distance as well.

Lindsey flaunted her flawless figure in a pale pink crop top crafted from a cozy-looking material. The garment had a v-neck neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the hem didn’t quite reach the bottom of her breasts, leaving a serious amount of underboob on display.

The crop top featured a tie detail between her breasts with thin straps that dangled down her toned stomach, drawing even more attention to her ample assets. The look also had long sleeves with a slight flared detail at the wrists, adding a feminine vibe to the look.

She paired the soft pink top with a simple white skirt. The bottoms were high-waisted, and the fabric hugged her hips before the skirt flared out slightly over her upper thighs. It had pleat details that gave it a bit of a schoolgirl feel.

Lindsey’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, which she played with in the first share. She also added a romantic vibe to the ensemble by accessorizing with several butterfly clips that were scattered through her hair.

For the second share, she tugged at her shirt, pulling the neckline down lower to reveal even more cleavage. She placed her other hand atop her head and gazed seductively at the camera. The setting sun cast a stunning glow over her features.

She finished off the trio of snaps with a shot in which she had her eyes closed, basking in the sunlight while simultaneously tugging at the straps of her shirt. Her fans absolutely loved the images, and the post racked up over 22,200 likes within one hour of going live. It also received 373 comments in the same brief time span.

“Love this look on you babe,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow gorgeous,” another chimed in, stunned by Lindsey’s beauty.

“You’re like a goddess Lindsey,” a third fan commented.

“So you are saying that you are single?? WOW! How can that be??” another fan remarked, referring to Lindsey’s caption.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey thrilled her audience with a short clip in which she rocked a figure-hugging romper with a zipper detail down the front. The zipper was partially undone, placing her curves on full display as she flirtatiously posed for the camera.