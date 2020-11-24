Ana Cheri Teases A Peek At Her Ample Cleavage In Unzipped Sports Bra & Matching Shorts: ‘She’s A Baddie’

Ana's ensemble was from her own Cheri Fit line.

Ana Cheri showcased her buxom physique in a stunning new Instagram upload this week. The model took to her account on Tuesday, November 24 to dazzle her followers with a look at her killer curves as she modeled a set of activewear from her own Cheri Fit clothing line.

The photo was staged in the 34-year-old’s bedroom, where she was seen posing on her bed. She sat at the edge of the mattress, hanging her legs over the side as she rested her hands flat on top of the unmade white covers. An open window in front of her allowed for a bright stream of sunlight to flood into the room, illuminating Ana as she gazed back at the camera with an alluring stare.

Though Ana has been sporting a number of racy looks on her feed lately, the social media star opted for a more modest look in the most recent addition to her page. She sported a new piece from her brand — a zippered sports bra known as “the Baddie.” The longline number boasted a gray-and-black camouflage pattern, and fit snugly over her torso to accentuate her taut stomach and slender frame.

She noted in the caption that the garment was “designed to make the Ta-Ta’s look AMAZING,” which she demonstrated by unzipping it halfway down her chest to showcase her voluptuous cleavage.

Ana also sported a pair of shorts in the same bold pattern. They fit her lower half like a glove and featured a flattering ruched design on either side of her hips that further accentuated her killer curves. The bottoms also had a high-rise waistband that helped to accentuate her hourglass silhouette, while their daringly short length offered a glimpse at her shapely thighs.

The brunette beauty accessorized with a bangle bracelet and a dainty necklace, as well as a set of small huggie earrings to give the look a bit of bling. She styled her dark locks in a voluminous top knot, though left a bit of fringe out that fell over partially over her face in messy waves.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the fitness trainer’s shapely figure and stunning beauty, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“Girl! So amazing,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful,” praised another fan.

“There isn’t a selfie of yours we didn’t like!” a third follower remarked.

“Very gorgeous, great body, and gorgeous in that outfit,” gushed a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed over 42,000 likes within just two hours of going live.