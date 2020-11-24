WWE’s Chelsea Green Shows Off Sun-Kissed Body In Tiny Bikini While Lying In The Ocean Waves

WWE superstar Chelsea Green took to Instagram this week and shared a picture of herself lying in the ocean, much to the delight of her 551,000 followers.

In the snap, the Friday Night SmackDown star lounged in the water as the tide floated in behind her. The sea was a gray color and looked cold, but that didn’t stop the beautiful brunette from heating up the photo.

Green lay on her side, resting her left hand on her thigh. Her right arm, meanwhile, was hidden underneath the water for the most part. She gave off a mysterious look as she gazed into the camera, while her wavy brown hair hung past her right shoulder.

Green rocked a small bikini that showed off her sun-kissed body and accentuated her enviable figure. The swimming attire was white and featured a combination of white, orange and brown designs peppered across the material.

In the accompanying caption, Green noted that this was the latest in a string of recent snaps of her hanging out at the beach. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently flaunted her perfect physique while sporting a brown bikini with matching boots.

Green’s fans can never get enough of the WWE superstar, however, and many of them appreciated her latest upload. As of this writing, the picture has received over 14,000 likes and numerous positive comments.

“Beautiful angel. Zack Ryder is one lucky man,” wrote one Instagram user, noting that Green is currently dating the former WWE star who now goes by the name Matt Cardona.

“I’m DEFINITELY not mad about it,” stated a second Instagrammer.

“Nice pic of you at the beach,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

The comments section also contained more than its fair share of love-eyed emojis and hearts. However, some of Green’s fans also enquired about her injury, hoping to see her back on television as soon as possible.

As Wrestling Inc pointed out, Green was injured on a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She broke her wrist and required immediate surgery. The timing was very unfortunate as the episode marked her main roster debut.

Green was originally slated to win her match on the night and serve on Team SmackDown at the latest Survivor Series pay-per-view. Perhaps it’s for the best that she sat out the event, as her brand’s team lost in decisive fashion.

However, the fact that Green was originally supposed to be involved suggested that management has big plans for her, which should become more evident when she returns to action.