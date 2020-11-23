Jade Grobler Flaunts Sideboob In Topless Instagram Pic: ‘Art’

Australia-based model Jade Grobler shared a sizzling new Instagram snapshot with her fans on Sunday, November 22. In the latest post, the South African bombshell was seen posing topless and sported an ultra-revealing bikini bottom.

The NSFW photo featured Jade sitting on a big rock formation with the left side of her body directed to the camera. The views behind her showed more rocks and a body of water. She positioned one of her legs closer to her body while the other leg was down. Her right hand held her right knee as she leaned closer to her thigh. The hottie looked directly at the camera with her head tilted and gave a sultry gaze.

While she had no top, her left arm obscured her shapely breast from view. However, an ample amount of sideboob and underboob was seen, as well as her tattoo found on the base of her bust. Several admirers also raved about her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

Despite the lack of sunshine, her skin still looked glowing, and it was evident in the shot.

Jade wore a pair of black bikini bottoms that were tiny and exposed plenty of skin. The low-cut waistband was made up of thin straps that clung to her waist, accentuating her hips. The dark-colored thong complemented her flawlessly tanned complexion.

The internet personality wore her blond hair down with a center part. She opted for a straight hairstyle that looked well with her barely there look.

Jade paired the image with a short caption. She wrote one word that described the photo and added an emoji. Like most of her shares, she tagged the online magazine, Untamed Roamer in the picture.

In less than 24 hours of being live on the social media platform, the latest post earned more than 37,600 likes and 520 comments. A lot of her avid online supporters dived into the comments section to write various messages. Most raved about her enviable figure and assets, while several followers praised her facial features. Some other fans struggled with words but still wanted to chime in, dropping a trail of emoji instead.

“Now, this is a masterpiece. You are incredibly beautiful and so sexy. Your page is so fascinating to look at,” one of her fans commented.

“I have been following you for quite some time now, and you still make me feel excited. You are a gift to us, Jade Grobler. You are that amazing,” wrote another follower.

“Oh, wow! I’m sure you have captured many hearts with this photo along. Hopefully, no heart attacks,” gushed a third admirer, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.