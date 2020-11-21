Sierra Skye Spreads Her Legs In A Revealing Thong Set On The Beach

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy shot taken on the beach. Sierra sat perched on a pristine expanse of sand, with the waves crashing against the shore and lapping up the surface towards where she was sitting.

The ocean stretched out to the horizon, and the sky above was filled with clouds. Sierra kept her body positioned so that her back was to the camera, flaunting her incredible figure from behind.

She rocked a two-piece bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the label’s own page in the picture itself as well as in the caption, in case her followers were interested in picking up the skimpy set.

Her top featured little more than thin black strings that tied around her neck and back to secure the garment. She paired the sexy top with matching bottoms that featured the same thin straps extending over her hips and secured with a bow. The strands hung down her hips, brushing her toned thighs.

A thin triangular patch of fabric extended from her lower back down her pert posterior, and her shapely rear was covered with a fine layer of sand, from her spot on the beach.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate silver bracelet on one wrist and what appeared to be a ring on one of her fingers.

She had her legs spread, and her long blond locks tumbled down her back in beachy waves, tousled by the wind. She rested one hand atop her knee and used the other to brush some of her hair away from her flawless features. She paired the smoking-hot snap with a simple caption that included two emoji, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The post racked up over 23,600 likes within 48 minutes, including a like from fellow blond model Celeste Bright. It also received 214 comments from Sierra’s audience in the same brief time span.

“Goddess,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Gorgeous view,” another chimed in, not clarifying whether he was referring to the beach landscape or to Sierra’s curves.

“You slay in every post,” a third fan commented.

“So beautiful and sexy,” yet another remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra shared another steamy snap, taken while she was abroad in Tulum, Mexico. She wore a neon green bikini for the occasion, and the ensemble left little to the imagination, showing off nearly every inch of her toned figure. Her hair hung loose in a tousled style, and she had several butterfly clips woven through the strands, embellishing her silky tresses.