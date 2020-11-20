Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Amazing Figure In Tiny Bathing Suit

Social media influencer Yaslen Clemente dazzled plenty of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Friday, November 20, when she shared a sizzling new snapshot of her bikini-clad self.

The 23-year-old fitness trainer was captured outdoors while next to a large copper gate. Yaslen stood out most as she situated herself in the center of the frame and struck a very sexy pose.

She posed with the front of her figure facing the camera and propped her derriere out to emphasize her curvy form. She grabbed the gate’s door with her left hand and held an apple up to her mouth with her right hand. She exuded a cool vibe as she wore a serious expression on her face while looking away from the camera’s lens.

She wore blond extensions in her hair, which was styled into a single long braid that cascaded over her left shoulder. Her nails were slightly long and manicured, complete with a white polish.

She flaunted her bosomy chest in a floral-print bikini top that featured an off-the-shoulder cut and a bandeau-style body. The garment wrapped tightly around her assets as it gave way to a great deal of cleavage. The set’s matching skimpy bottoms were high-waisted and accented her curvy hips, pert booty, and slim midriff.

Yaslen accessorized the beachside look with a necklace that featured a snake pendant.

She announced a giveaway to her followers in the post’s caption, telling them they could win two new swimsuits from her bikini collection, as well as access to her eight-week workout program.

The gorgeous image was uploaded a few hours ago and has since accumulated nearly 42,000 likes, proving to be a huge hit with Yaslen’s following. More than 440 fans also commented under the post to convey their admiration for the model, her form, her looks, and her bathing suit.

“Babe you are gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a single heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Another lit new post from the queen herself,” a second fan chimed in, following their kind words with kiss-face, fire, and red heart emoji.

“Beautiful, adorable, hot, fantastic, stunning, wonderful sweet angel,” a third admirer gushed.

“You are such a queen, a flawless goddess, so gorgeous,” a fourth individual asserted, inundating their comment with heart-eye and red heart symbols.

Yaslen shares jaw-dropping content with her fans on Instagram almost daily. Just yesterday, she uploaded a sexy video of herself in a skimpy light-blue bikini as she promoted Bang Energy, a fitness supplement company.