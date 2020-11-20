Colombian Model Sara Orrego Slays In Scanty Bikini Top In Smoldering New Picture

Sara Orrego tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 19, in her latest share. The Colombian model took to the photo-sharing platform to post a hot new photo that featured her in a bikini top that highlighted her incredibly fit body, particularly her cleavage, and her fans could barely contain their excitement.

The photo captured Orrego in front of a bright red wall, creating a striking background that contrasted with her skin tone. She outstretched her right arm, holding the camera away from her face to the snap the selfie. Orrego appeared to be near an open window or door, which let in natural light that created different shadows and patterns in the shot.

Orrego tilted her head to the left slightly, looking sideways at the lens with her lips a little bit open. The bright sunlight accentuated her pretty green eyes.

Orrego just stylish bikini top made from a red textured fabric. It boasted an underwire structure, which was sewn in white, adding contrast to the garment. It featured a low-cut neckline that teased plenty of cleavage and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders.

She wore her brunette hair swept to the left and styled in naturally wavy strands that fell behind her shoulders.

The picture has attracted about 87,000 likes and more than 600 comments within half a day of being shared. Her followers didn’t skimp on compliments, taking to the comments section to rave about Orrego’s natural beauty, style and intense gaze. As usual, most of the messages were written in her native Spanish, though several were in English, French and other languages, proving that her fanbase goes beyond her country’s borders.

“Intense and deep gaze framed by a gorgeous face,” one user gushed.

“You are the most stunning woman I have ever laid my eyes upon Sarita,” chimed in another admirer.

“Very beautiful Sara, very beautiful face, very well dressed with a very beautiful chest,” a third follower replied.

“Those eyes are the best thing to start the day,” added a fourth fan.

If her recent posts are any indication, Orrego has been spending quite a bit of time in a bikini as of late. Last week, she shared a picture that saw her enjoying a swimming pool at nighttime, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The water rose up to her thighs as she kicked one leg back. She turned her head in the same direction, shooting a seductive glance at the camera. According to the geotag, she was Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.