Sarah Hyland Gets Soaking Wet In A Bikini For ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Fun With Girlfriends

The former 'Modern Family' actress flashed her tan lines in the pool.

Sarah Hyland and her girlfriends channelled their inner Charlie’s Angels in a series of stunning bikini photos shared to Instagram this week. The former Modern Family star posed with two friends in a swimming pool as they showed off their fit bodies in colorful swimwear.

The first shot showed the trio soaking wet in the water in plunging bikini tops. The Lady Parts host rocked a bright orange two-piece that flashed some cleavage and her tan lines as she closed her eyes and flashed a wide-mouthed smile.

The star had her brunette locks down in waves. She accessorized with vintage-style pink lensed sunglasses and a gold necklace.

Sarah was joined by close friend Ciara Robinson, who rocked an equally skimpy orange bikini. She adopted a similar pose with her hands on what appeared to be a stone step but widened her eyes and stuck out her tongue as her long, dark hair cascaded down.

Next to her was Ashley Newbrough, who stunned in a plunging maroon top as she gave the camera a big smile with her highlighted hair in glamorous curls.

The trio really heated things up in the second photo. They adopted the signature Charlie’s Angels pose, with Ciara in the middle. They put their hands together to mimic holding a gun and pulled sultry looks while standing upright with one leg bent in the water.

In the third and final photo, the 29-year-old shared a laugh with her girlfriends as she put her arms around them.

Sarah joked about their pose in the caption, quipping that everyone who grew up in the 1990s had tried it. She tagged her friends’ accounts on the first snap.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise. Many compared them to H2O: Just Add Water, an Australian TV series about mermaids which ran from 2006 until 2010.

“They look like H2O the mermaid,” one fan commented.

“First pic is sooo. H2O vibes,” another wrote.

“So so gorgeous,” a third commented read.

“Three Sweet Angels,” a fourth person commented with a red heart.

Sarah’s upload has received more than 316,000 likes and 418-plus comments.

The latest stunning upload came after Sarah wowed fans on social media last month when she posed alongside her fiancé, former The Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams, in a snakeskin-print dress that flashed her toned legs.

Sarah planted a kiss on the reality star’s cheek as she kicked up her tanned right leg in chunky high heels.