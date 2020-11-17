Shay Mitchell Rides Waves In A Black Bathing Suit Before Wiping Out

Shay Mitchell is summing up both the feeling of Mondays and the year 2020 in one hilarious video. The actress took to her Instagram account this week to share a new post of herself in the middle of an epic fail.

Shay — who is well remembered for her role as Emily Fields on the popular teen drama Pretty Little Liars — uploaded a clip of herself wakeboarding in a wave pool before losing her balance and wiping out.

The actress rocked a black bathing suit in the upload. The garment clung to her fit figure and featured an open back to show even more skin. The thin straps showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. The swimwear also boasted a scooped neckline as it clung to her chest.

The bottom of the suit was cut high on her curvy hips and flaunted her long, lean legs. It also accentuated her trim waist in the process.

Her long, dark hair was soaking wet. The locks were pushed back off of her head as it hung down her back in clumped strands.

Shay stood on the board with both of her hands stretched out to her sides in order to keep her balance. A man standing at her side could be seen coaching her. A boom mic was also spotted above her.

She shifted her weight back and forth in hopes of staying on the wakeboard before losing her balance and falling off. The post was edited in a stop-motion fashion to show the moments of impact from the spill in a comedic fashion.

Finally, the video played through to show the entire wipe out in full force. In the clip, Shay is seen hitting the water and then being pushed forcefully to the back of the pool.

Shay’s 29.2 million followers seemed to love her latest share. The post garnered more than 344,000 times within the first four hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,700 messages during that time.

“This is all of us in 2020,” one follower declared.

“This video lives rent free in my head forever and ever,” joked another.

“Wait how do you make even this look pretty?!” a third user quipped.

“I hope ur ok. I have had this happen while surfing,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Shay’s fans are used to seeing her rock attention-grabbing clothing in her posts. She recently opted to go pantsless in a white shirt as she joked about her zoom meeting style. That pic has since earned more than 629,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.