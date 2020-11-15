Doina Barbaneagra Exposes Cleavage In Sexy Corset Top On Instagram

On November 14, Meg Kylie shared a two-photo Instagram update that mesmerized her 832,000-plus followers. In her latest share, the Moldovan model showcased her incredible body and gave her fans a glimpse of her cleavage in a sexy corset top.

Doina’s outfit included a printed corset top with a plunging neckline that helped her expose a great deal of her décolletage. The chest area was padded and boasted an underwire structure that pushed her breasts inward, helping accentuate her cleavage. The garment reached her slim waist as she displayed a tiny view of her flat stomach.

She teamed her top with a pair of black panties. The bottoms had a simple design and boasted a low-cut waistline. The high leg cuts also helped highlight her curvy hips and lean thighs.

Doina was photographed inside her home in Vienna, as the geotag suggests. She sat on the edge of the couch in nothing but her scanty outfit. In the first photo, she posed in the middle of the frame with her thighs closed. The babe placed her right hand on the cushion while her other hand touched her chest — the area below her collarbone. She directed her head sideways, smiling as she looked down.

The second snapshot showed the influencer in a similar stance. This time, she looked at the window beside her. She raised one of her hands to her head, running her fingers through her hair. The shot seemed candid as it was blurry.

Doina left her brunette locks down and let its long strands fall on her shoulder and back. She sported a dainty necklace with two pendants, hoop earrings, and several rings.

In the caption, the influencer wrote a single word that best described her surroundings. She also revealed that her attire was from Oh Polly, tagging the online retailer in the picture. She painted her nails with a burgundy-colored polish.

The new share proved to be popular with her online supporters. In less than a day, the snaps have garnered more than 39,700 likes and upward of 390 comments. Users of the social media site took to the comments section to praise her killer physique, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Without a doubt, you are the most beautiful woman I saw all day,” gushed an admirer.

“You make lots of people happy with your photos,” wrote another fan.

“You just made me smile,” a third follower commented.