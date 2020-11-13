Teala Dunn Shows Off Her Curves In A Racy Lace Bustier And Asks Her Fans A Question

Teala teamed her top with bottoms that were classic and casual.

Teala Dunn showed off her impeccable style by rocking an ensemble that paired two unlikely pieces together, one of which closely resembled an undergarment. The 23-year-old Are We There Yet? actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her edgy ensemble with her 3.5 million followers, and her look was a smash hit.

Teala put on a busty display in a black bustier with a risque low neckline trimmed with delicate eyelash lace. The piece had molded cups with underwire to provide a little lift. Boning on the front created a corset effect, while an exquisite lace overlay gave the garment a romantic vibe. The lower hem boasted scallop trim, and the top was cropped to reveal the actress’ toned midriff.

She coupled her bustier with a pair of faded jeans that featured a vintage wide-leg silhouette with large button-flap pockets on the knees. She wore a pair of comfy white trainers on her feet for an athletic touch. Her bling included a gold medallion necklace, a bangle bracelet, and the silver chain shoulder strap of her small black purse.

The influencer’s raven hair was down, and it fell over her shoulders and back in long, glossy waves that reached her waist. She posed on a sidewalk in front of a gray stone building with classic architecture that included notched battlements with crenels and merlons. Rusted bars over the windows gave the impression that the structure was rather old. According to Teala’s geotag, it was located in Los Angeles.

Her post included three images. In the first shot, she leaned forward and touched her hair. She gave the camera a coy smile while directing her eyes upwards and to the side.

Teala also avoided making eye contact with the camera in the second pic. She stood with her legs apart and her hands thrust in her front pockets. Her full lips were parted, and her expression was somewhat contemplative. For her final shot, she kept her body in the same position but turned her head to the side.

In her caption, the former Nickelodeon star asked her followers to guess her height. In response to a fan who suggested that she looks 5′ 8″, she revealed that she’s actually a petite 5’2″. One commenter didn’t care about her height.

“I just know that you are beautiful,” the fan wrote in the comments section.

“You look amazing!!” another admirer agreed.

“What a beautiful queen,” a third person commented.

Teala is a member of the Clubhouse BH collective of influencers, so she’s not always solo when she shows off her style on Instagram. As reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked another trendy look in a video that costarred fellow social media stars Carrington Durham and Katie Sigmund, as well as actress Bella Thorne.