Chanel West Coast Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Lace-Up White Top

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy double update in which she flaunted her curves as well as some of her new merchandise.

The photo was captured in front of a plain black-and-white wall that provided the perfect simple backdrop for her beauty to shine. She wore a white tank top with a low-cut neckline that placed a serious amount of cleavage on display. The garment was sleeveless, leaving her shoulders and arms exposed, and featured a lace-up detail with grommets and thick white strings going up the front. The embellishment drew even more attention to her curvaceous figure, and the fabric clung to her physique, showing off her hourglass shape.

Chanel paired the simple top with denim bottoms, of which just a sliver were visible in the snap. She also added several accessories to finish off the ensemble, including a gold watch on one wrist and a collection of delicate bracelets on the other. She wore her brunette locks loose in soft waves, and she placed a white bucket hat with red lettering spelling out the title of her album atop her tresses.

She had a smile on her face as she kept her gaze lowered, flaunting her ample assets in the steamy shot. The pose placed several of her tattoos on display, and also showcased her long nails.

In the second slide, she switched up her facial expression, turning her attention towards the camera. She arranged her plump pout in a slightly pursed look, and rather than her fingertips playing with the brim of her bucket hat, she made two hand gestures as she posed for the shot.

She included a link to her website in the caption of the post, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The update racked up over 48,400 likes within 10 hours of going live, as well as 543 comments from her eager audience.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

“Wow you make that look great,” another follower chimed in.

“Chanel got that fire,” a third fan remarked, loving the update.

“Sweetheart is the perfect word to describe you,” yet another commented, referencing the title of her recently released album.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel celebrated Veteran’s Day by sharing a smoking-hot snap in which she posed in front of a large American flag while wearing a cheeky bodysuit that placed her pert posterior on display. Her long locks tumbled down her back in soft curls and she blew a kiss at the camera in the sizzling image.