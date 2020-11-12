Valerie Cossette Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Cropped Sweater & Over-The-Knee Boots

Valerie Cossette put her bombshell figure on full display in her latest Instagram update. Clad in a form-fitting outfit, the Canadian model posed seductively with her hand on her hip and one leg elegantly crossed in front of the other, flaunting her chiseled pins and perfect hourglass shape.

The sizzling brunette wore skintight black leggings with a low waistline that rose just below her belly button, allowing her navel piercing to be seen. The bottoms hugged her hips and thighs, accentuating her voluptuous figure, while also beautifully complementing her raven tresses. Valerie matched her accessories to the leggings, slipping on a pair of coordinating velour boots that reached over her knees. She slung a black handbag over her wrist, which sported a metallic-silver chain that harmonized with her jewelry.

The 27-year-old completed the hot look with a cropped, button-down sweater in a contrasting white color, which directed the focus to her shapely bust. The low-cut number teased a tantalizing amount of cleavage and left her taut midriff on show. It had long, puff sleeves featuring a knitted pattern that differed from the one decorating the front. The chic design was emphasized by a simple, wide trim that clung to her wrists and chest line. The top was further embellished with a pair of large, brown buttons, which called even more attention to Valerie’s busty assets.

The detail didn’t go unnoticed by one of her adorning fans, who gushed over it in the comments section.

“Most beautiful buttons I have seen,” they wrote, adding a string of fire and heart emoji.

Valerie spruced up the ensemble with massive hoop earrings and a sparkling band ring on one of her fingers. She adorned her décolletage with a cross pendant necklace, which was perfectly nestled in between the tattoos on her chest. Likewise, that tat on her midsection was also on display. She further accessorized with a chic nude manicure, showing off her long, flat-tip nails as she played with a lock of hair. Her tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face, tumbling over her shoulders in tousled waves.

The stunner was snapped at the entrance of what looked like an underground parking lot. Her curvaceous silhouette was perfectly displayed against the backdrop of a gray, concrete wall. Valerie tilted her head and looked down, as if admiring her boots. Her plump lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression, giving her more sex appeal.

In her caption, Valerie tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the sweater, expressing her appreciation for the item with an in love face emoji. Her online admirers seemed to be loving the look just as much, judging by the flurry of compliments that amassed under the post.

“Stylish, perfect doll,” said one person.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous! I’m so in Love with you,” raved another smitten fan.

“Love that Outfit [four heart eyes] looking gorgeous and beautiful,” remarked a third Instagrammer, who left three hearts and four blowing-kiss emoji.