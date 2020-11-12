Tiffany Trump Dazzles In Dramatic Scarlet Monochromatic Pantsuit At The White House

First daughter Tiffany Trump delighted her Instagram followers with two photos of herself posing in various areas around the White House.

Tiffany stood in a long hallway with windows, gold drapes, side tables with glowing lamps, and a luxurious patterned carpet in the first image. She posed in front of sheer curtain panels.

President Donald Trump’s second daughter wore a dazzling scarlet blazer with one button just above her waist. The structured garment featured pockets at each hip, and the sleeves reached to her mid-hand. She paired it with matching straight-leg pants and a shell top to create a monochromatic look. She completed the outfit with shiny black pumps.

Tiffany wore her long blond hair in open curls that tumbled over both shoulders from a trendy center part. She smiled with her full red lips slightly parted, and she posed with one leg bent and her arm resting on her thigh.

The second photo saw Tiffany outdoors with the iconic pillars of the White House lit at night. She wore the same suit and posed at the bottom of a long staircase with an intricate black wrought iron handrail. The recent Georgetown law school graduate stood with her legs crossed, and she placed one hand on the railing near her. In the other hand, she held a sparkly gold bag next to her leg.

In her caption, Tiffany left a simple red heart, and her followers showed the post a lot of love. Almost 40,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 1,400 took the time to leave a comment for her. Many expressed how much they enjoyed her outfit, while a few told her to enjoy her father’s remaining days there.

“Yas, queen! I’m obsessed with your outfit. You look amazing,” gushed one happy fan who echoed her caption with the heart emoji.

“You’re still there. I hope you enjoy it while you can. It and you are gorgeous. Soon you’ll have to say goodbye,” a second follower noted, adding several flames.

“Great pictures! Tiffany for President. I can’t wait to see what you do next. This looks good on you,” enthused a third devotee who added several American flags.

“I see you enjoying the White House while you can. You look awesome as the lady in red,” a fourth Instagram user declared.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Tiffany put her legal career on hold to help Donald Trump campaign this fall ahead of the November election.