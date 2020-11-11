Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Bikini While Rinsing Off In An Outdoor Shower

On Wednesday, November 11, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 5.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 21-year-old rinsing off underneath an outdoor shower. A large building can be seen in the blurred background.

Nata flaunted her fantastic figure in a pink-and-white gingham bikini that featured a halterneck top and a pair of cheeky side-tie bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit put her pert derriere and toned midsection on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of the sizable seahorse tattoo on the side of her thigh. She finished off the look with a black hair tie worn on her wrist.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her honey-colored hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. She also sported her signature white-tipped French manicure.

In the first image, Nata turned to the side and touched the back of her thighs. She looked off into the distance, as she flashed her beautiful smile. She altered her position for the following photo by placing both of her hands on her upper back

In the caption of the post, Nata noted that the location of the photo shoot was Rixos Premium Dubai, a hotel located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She also tagged her beau, professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, indicating that he had taken the pictures.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 125,000 likes. Quite a few of Nata’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are a beautiful paradise,” wrote one fan, adding an angel and a blue heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“How beautiful you are, a muse that inspires love and tenderness, I really don’t know how to describe your beauty,” added a different devotee, along with numerous folded hands, raised hands, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji.

“Perfect angel,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Nata is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture on her secondary Instagram account, in which she wore a plunging top and figure-hugging leggings. That stunning snap has been liked over 45,000 times since it was shared.