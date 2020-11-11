Keilah Kang Flaunts Killer Cleavage Center In Skintight Bodysuit & Daisy Dukes

Social media sensation Keilah Kang took a moment to flaunt her perfect body in a cleavage-baring bodysuit during her “favorite time of day.” The American model shared three sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday November 10.

Keilah sported a deep red bodysuit that clung to her every curve and highlighted her slender waist, as she posed on a rooftop at sunset. The garment featured a deeply curving neckline, which perfectly showcased the influencer’s killer cleavage. The brunette beauty paired the clingy leotard with a classic pair of light blue daisy dukes which drew attention to her toned legs. Due to the artfully distressed style of the shorts, a white string dangled over Keilah’s right thigh, while a tear in the material on the other side revealed even more skin.

The American model accessorized with a simple gold chain around her neck, a chunky silver ring, and carried a black backpack. She wore her glossy brunette tresses in loose waves, which added a glamorous vibe to the otherwise casual outfit. In the first shot Keilah tugged on the straps of her backpack as she glanced off to her right, while in the second she shot a beaming smile at the photographer. The influencer wore a mildly concerned expression in the third slide, as she tucked her hair behind her ear.

Keilah stood in front of a whitewashed wall for the photoshoot, and a large circular hole in the brickwork revealed a cityscape bathed in the golden light of a sunset. The post racked up more than 84,000 likes in 23 hours, and many of the brunette beauty’s fans took to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling look.

“How gorgeous you are,” wrote one follower, who added a kissing-face and fire emoji to their complimentary words.

“Charming young lady,” contributed another, alongside two red heart emoji.

“You are absolutely 100 percent smoking hot,” added a third admirer, with a string of fire emoji.

