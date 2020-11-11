Joy Corrigan Looks Flawless Flaunting Her Curves At The Beach In A Sexy Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Joy's bikini was made of recycled materials.

Joy Corrigan debuted a hot new swimwear look on her Instagram page this week that has her fans talking.

The model took to her account on Tuesday, November 11 to show off the trendy new addition to her Naked Species clothing line that perfectly suited her killer curves. The piece boasted a bold, red-and-purple snakeskin-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though it was its revealing design that seemed to be what captivated her 669,000 followers.

The 25-year-old looked flawless as she rocked a classic underwire-style bikini top, which she noted in the caption was made from recycled materials. The garment featured thin, adjustable straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and clasped tightly around her ribcage to accentuate her slender frame. An ample amount of cleavage was exposed thanks to the swimwear’s wide scoop neckline, giving the series of shots even more of a seductive vibe.

The bottom half of Joy’s swimsuit was equally as risque, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The piece showed off the beauty’s long, lean legs and shapely thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design, while its cheeky cut offered a good look at her perky derriere. It also had a thick, curved waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist, taut stomach, and abs.

The snaps were taken in Newport Beach, California, per the geotag, where the 25-year-old found several spots along the rocky shore to flaunt her phenomenal physique for the camera. She also shared a steamy selfie taken in what appeared to be her bedroom while she was still clad in the sexy getup.

A dainty gold necklace was added to her look, giving it the perfect hint of bling. The model also styled her platinum locks down in loose, beachy waves for the photoshoot.

The multi-slide upload was met with considerable praise, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiraiton be known.

“Always so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Great bikini body!” praised another fan.

“You’re a vision, Joy,” a third follower remarked.

“Killing it as always,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 5,000 likes after 16 hours of going live.

Joy shared another stunning swimwear look to her Instagram page last week. As The Inquisitr reported, the model likely sent pulses racing as she flaunted her incredible figure in a chic white swimsuit with a daring cutout design. Fans were thrilled by that upload as well, awarding it more than 10,000 likes to date.