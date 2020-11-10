Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Sculpted Booty Working Out In Skintight Animal-Print Shorts

Former Playboy playmate Ana Cheri works hard for her fabulous body, and on Tuesday she took to Instagram to show off not only her incredible physique, but a few work out moves that hep her achieve her bodacious booty. The model shared a video that saw her rocking a pair of skintight animal-print shorts and a flirty bra while she performed the exercises.

Ana’s shorts featured a high waist and a ruched seam down the back, which accentuated her plump booty. Her bra featured straps that crisscrossed across her chest. It also had a flirty keyhole opening that called attention to her ample cleavage. The set flashed a bit of bare skin on her flat abs.

The popular influencer wore her hair parted on the side and styled in two braids that fell over the front of her shoulders. Pieces of her long bangs fell across part of her face.

Ana also sported a pale polish on her fingernails.

The clip began with a scene that caught Ana from the front as she chased a scoopful of of her pre-workout mix with water before jumping into her routine. The next scene captured the model from behind as she performed a dead lift and squat combination move while holding a 25-pound kettle bell.

At one point, the camera zoomed in on Ana’s butt so closely that it practically filled the screen. As the lens backed away from Ana, it captured her performing a couple of jump squats.

In the caption, Ana promoted the mix while also asking her online audience if they had worked out.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 16,000 of Ana’s followers hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing the video to her account.

Hundreds of admirers took some time to give the post some love.

“That why you got buns of steel sooo lovely,” gushed one fan.

“You look beautiful,” a second Instagram user wrote, adding a variety of emoji that included pink and red hearts.

“Always so beautiful, girl,” a third follower chimed in.

“By far the prettiest woman alive,” a fourth comment read with heart-eye smiley face emoji.

Last week, Ana treated her fans to a snapshot that saw her rocking a black bikini that allowed her to show off a little bit more skin than she did in Tuesday’s post. The swimsuit top featured narrow cups and grommets long the bottom for an edgy look. The bottoms had a flirty cutout section and high cut legs for a seriously sexy show of skin.