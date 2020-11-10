Heidi Klum, 47, Slays In Black Mini Skirt And See-Through Shirt

Heidi Klum is showing off her killer legs to her 7.6 million followers on Instagram. The international supermodel has been busy at work filming the next season of Germany’s Next Topmodel. In a November 10 post, Heidi shared a snapshot taken while she was on set and she noted that she loved her job in the caption.

In the photo, Heidi was at the bottom of a long staircase which had red and black steps and lots of stage lighting stacked on it. The set she appeared on was very elaborate with ornate railings and shiny floors. A crew member could be spotted just in the background wearing a face mask as he worked.

Heidi looked to be in motion in the image, just finishing coming down the fancy steps. The 47-year-old wore a white collared shirt which was buttoned closed. The garb had large circular punchouts, making the shirt entirely see-through. Underneath she sported a sweetheart black tube-top to cover up.

Heidi’s white shirt was tucked into a high-waisted black skirt that had a super short hemline. The sexy mini skirt rose high on the model’s thigh, exposing her mile-long legs. The skirt had an oversized bow off the left side which had tails that ran down to her knees.

The mother-of-four paired the ensemble with bright red heels which featured a pointed toe. Heidi wore her long blond locks down and in loose waves, with her hair parted down the middle and swept to the sides of her face. She wore simple gold earrings to compliment her outfit.

Heidi smiled brightly in the picture, showing off how happy she was to be back at work. The former America’s Got Talent star had been teasing the production of Germany’s Next Topmodel on her Instagram page recently, which she has hosted since the show debuted back in 2006.

In just a few hours the new upload had over 25,000 likes from her adoring fans. A double-tap was the only way her followers could show support, as the comments had been turned off for the post. For quite some time, Heidi has not allowed anyone to comment on her Instagram timeline.

The leggy new photo follows a trend of revealing shots on Heidi’s social media pages. She often shows off her famous assets when posing in high-fashion garbs on her timeline. Last month she wowed her followers when she slipped on a long dark gown which featured a shockingly high leg slit. She stuck her leg out of the waist-high slit while sporting a pair of matching high heels.