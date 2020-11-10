Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In An Itty-Bitty Orange Bikini

Lyna Perez took to Instagram to share another sizzling shot that captured her in minimal attire. The photo was added to her feed on November 10, and it’s earned her a ton of attention from her 5.6 million fans.

The image saw Lyna posed in front of a glass door. She had her chest facing toward the camera, treating her audience to a great view of her bombshell curves. Lyna tilted her head slightly to the side, pursing her lips as she gazed into the lens. She bent her arms at the elbows, tugging at her bikini bottoms and playfully pulling her straps up high. In her caption, she asked her audience to rate swimsuit on a scale of 1-10.

The Florida-based model opted for a skimpy orange bikini that accentuated her allover glow. On her upper-half, she wore a tiny bandeau top that was ruched in the middle, covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines but still showing off her ample bust and a ton of underboob. The sexy suit also allowed Lyna to flaunt her slender arms and bare collar in their entirety.

Lyna teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as revealing. The front had a scant amount of fabric that covered the model’s modesty, and the cut of the suit showcased the scorpion tattoo on the model’s hip bone. It had thin, string sides that were worn high on her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and hourglass curves. Lyna’s muscular legs were also able to be seen in their entirety and so was her flat tummy.

Lyna accessorized her barely-there swimwear with a pair of heart-shaped earnings that were adorned with diamonds. She also wore a statement ring on her left hand and wore black polish on her nails. She pulled her long, highlighted locks halfway back, and a few loose pieces of hair escaped around the frame of her face. The rest of her flowing mane fell over her shoulders and back.

Lyna’s eager audience have not been shy about sharing their admiration for the sexy shot. More than 42,000 social media users have double-tapped the update, and 2,035 left comments.

“How always the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of clapping hand and heart-eye emoji.

“I LOVE THE BIKINI BBY GIRL. You look amazing,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Lovely stunningly beautiful you look fabulous,” a third chimed in alongside a set of flames.

“They didnt invent that number yet, you are off the charts hunny,” another complimented.