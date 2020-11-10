Katrin Freud Rocks Skintight Activewear In Dreamy Baby Blue As She Showcases Her Phenomenal Body In Dubai

Katrin Freud treated her followers to a glimpse of her phenomenal body on Tuesday, as she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking skintight activewear that clung to her every killer curve.

The Ukrainian Playboy model, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, served up a sporty look in a dreamy baby blue two-piece, which she showcased in the three-image slideshow. She wore a form-fitting cropped top that hugged her ample assets and was cinched in underneath her chest to perfectly show off her toned abs. The garment featured a curved, high neckline, and large seams around hems of its short sleeves. She paired the top with skintight leggings in a matching hue to show off her shapely pins. The leggings had a high waist, with a thick band highlighting Katrin’s slender mid-section. The social media star wore her long blond hair loose in a poker straight, sleek style with a side parting, and had left her roots dark for a trendy blond-brunette look.

In the first shot, Katrin rested her booty on the edge of the floral blue and white cushion of a luxe black bench, with her arms spread out at her sides so a number of her tattoos — including a large cross, a palm tree, and a line of script — were visible. She stared down the lens of the camera with a sultry expression, tilted her head to the right, and her lips formed a small smile. Katrin remained in the same location for the second image, but pushed her chest forward and arched her back to make the most of her killer curves. In the third and final snap from the slideshow, the Instagram model stood up, and popped her booty out to the left as she posed in front of a body of water. She geotagged the post at the Madinat Jumeirah resort in Dubai, U.A.E.

A number of Katrin’s 1 million followers headed over to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling photos.

“Looking Extraordinarily Beautiful,” wrote one fan, alongside a blue heart, fire, and heart-eye emoji.

“You’re stunning in blue. that’s the right colour for you babe,” commented another, who added heart-eye and butterfly emoji to their complimentary words.

“You looking absolute beautiful,” contributed a third admirer, with a star-eye emoji.

