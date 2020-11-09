Madi Edwards Flaunts Sandy Buns In An Untied Purple Bikini

Madi looked gorgeous in the barely there swimwear.

Madi Edwards dazzled her 742,000 Instagram followers with another snap from her recent trip to Mexico. The Aussie model has been flooding her feed with photos from the tropical trip, and the latest addition to the collection certainly did not seem to disappoint.

The photo was snapped in Cabo San Lucas, per the geotag, where Madi traveled to with Gabby Epstein and a few other model pals for work last month. The image was a solo shot of the blond bombshell, taken as she stood in front of a rust-colored rock formation. She posed in profile to the camera and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze back at the lens with a sultry stare as the sun spilled down to illuminate her phenomenal curves.

Though there was no view of the ocean in the snap, the 24-year-old looked as if she had been spending the beautiful day on the beach. She was suited up in a skimpy purple bikini that popped against her deep tan, much of which was on display due to the racy fashion in which she wore her swimwear.

Madi looked hotter than ever as she rocked a halter-style bikini top for the sizzling photo op. The garment had a set of thin straps that wrapped around her neck, allowing her to show off her toned arms and shoulders. It also had tiny, triangle cups and a stringy band that fit snugly around her chest and helped to highlight her slender frame.

The blue-eyed beauty sported a pair of purple bikini bottoms as well. She opted to spice things up by untying one side of its waistband, leaving one side of her sandy booty completely exposed as she worked the camera. She hung her hand down by her hips in order to avoid exposing too much of her lower half, though fans were still able to get a good look at her flat tummy and toned thighs.

Madi completed her look with of jewelery including a chunky chain necklace and a stack of beaded bracelets. She opted to leave her dirty blond locks down. They appeared slightly damp — possibly from a dip in the ocean prior to the image being taken — and fell around her face and back in messy waves.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring snap had many of Madi’s followers talking in the comments section of the upload.

“Looking so very beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Princess of glamour and beauty,” praised another fan.

“What a babe!” a third follower remarked.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 13,000 likes after nine hours of going live.