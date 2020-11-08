Sierra Skye Shows Off Tantalizing Curves In A Bedazzled Scarf Top & Black Bikini Bottoms

Sierra Skye lit up her Instagram again over the weekend with a smoking-hot new post that has proved hard to be ignored. The model returned to her account with the steamy snap on Sunday, November 8.

Sierra posed outside on a balcony for the photo op. She stood directly in front of the camera, angling her hips to the side to show off her tantalizing curves as she gazed back at the lens with a seductive stare. Several other balconies could be seen in the background of the shot, as well as a slew of vibrant greenery that gave the image a slight tropical vibe.

The 25-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on Friday, November 6, looked ready to head to the pool as she sported a sexy two-piece that perfectly suited her slender frame. Her look included a pair of impossibly tiny black bikini bottoms that complemented her deep tan. The swimsuit boasted a daringly high-cut design, allowing the social media star to show off her toned thighs and hips, as well as a teasing peek at her pert derriere. It also had a thin waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and abs.

Rather than a matching bikini top, Sierra got creative with her ensemble and instead sported a gorgeous scarf top. The sleeveless number was covered in tiny silver rhinestones and had a mock neckline that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. An eyeful of sideboob could also be seen thanks to its wide armholes, adding even more heat to the sizzling scene.

Though Sierra’s top provided plenty of glam to her ensemble, she opted to add a slew of accessories for some additional bling. She wore a silver chain bracelet around one of her wrists, as well as a pair of oversized hoop earrings. She also tied a Fendi bandana around her head to keep her platinum locks from covering up her striking features and flawless complexion, which she attributed to Beverly Hills-based dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian in the caption of the post.

Fans were hardly shy about showing the new addition to Sierra’s page with love, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to compliment the social media star.

“OMG you really got a nice body,” one person wrote.

“Glowing angel,” praised another fan.

“You are the most amazing view girl!!!” a third follower remarked.

“You are always perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed nearly 54,000 likes within just three hours of going live.