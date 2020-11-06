Jade Thirlwall Dazzles Fans In Short Blue Dress & Sparkly Thigh-High Socks For ‘Little Mix The Search’

Jade Thirlwall, who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. She and her band members currently have their own talent show, Little Mix The Search, on BBC One and have already pre-recorded the next episode.

For the latest taping, Thirlwall stunned in a short, strapless blue dress that fell above her upper thigh. The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a couple of necklaces. Thirlwall paired her look with sparkly thigh-high fishnet socks that dazzled in the light. She completed the ensemble with what looked to be see-through high heels, which gave her some extra height. Thirlwall styled her long wavy brunette hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was captured on the set of the show. Thirlwall was snapped sitting down on a chair in the shape of a bubble with her legs crossed over. She puckered up her lips and blew a kiss directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Thirlwall stood in front of a backdrop that was of Little Mix’s winning moment on The X Factor. The singer reenacted her reaction, sporting a mouth-open expression.

In the tags, the songstress credited styling duo Zack Tate and Jamie Mcfarland for her attire.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 181,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.8 million followers.

“OH MY GOD JADE AMELIA THIRLWALL YOU LOOK STUNNING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“So excited to see you on the show again,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Hahaha love this! You look stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“SO EXCITED. Glad you’re back in the studio miss Thirlwall,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Digital Spy, Thirlwall appeared at home via a video link for the last episode of The Search because she had to self-isolate due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On November 6, Little Mix released their sixth studio album, Confetti, which received a lot of praise from music critics and their fanbase, also known as Mixers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the album’s hashtag became a trending topic on Twitter.

In a 9 out of 10 review from Clash Music, they said “the highly anticipated ‘Confetti‘ is all Little Mix fans could ask for and more.”