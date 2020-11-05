Evgeniya Lvovna Slays In A Tiny Bikini & Shows Off Her Perky Bum: ‘It’s Been A While’

Model Evgeniya Lvovna shared a new bikini snap via her Instagram page on Thursday, November 5. She noted in her caption that it had been a while, and her 1.2 million followers wasted no time in letting her know they were thrilled to see an alluring snapshot like this one.

She wore a patterned bikini and was at the beach for this photograph. She stood sideways and rested one foot on a weathered tree branch. Her long hair was braided and hung down her back, and she toyed with the braid with one hand.

Lvovna’s bikini appeared to be a fairly basic style with a triangle top and side-tie thong bottoms. The ties sat quite high on her waist, accentuating her shapely thighs. In addition, the cut of the thong-style back showcased her pert derriere.

The background of the photo was hazy, an effect surely chosen to keep the focus entirely on Lvovna. The sandy beach and blue water stretched out beyond where she stood, and an area covered in greenery was off in the distance beyond that.

“Goddess vibes wow you are so gorgeous a blessing,” a fan commented.

The 25-year-old brunette appeared to have her eyes closed as she tilted her head slightly and angled toward the water. The side view not only showcased her peachy posterior, but it also highlighted her slender profile and gave fans a slight hint of sideboob too.

During the first hour after Lvovna had initially shared this swimsuit snap, more than 14,000 of her fans hit the “like” button. In addition, almost 200 people commented and they had plenty of praise to heap on the gorgeous Russian bombshell.

“Looking absolutely perfect,” a follower raved.

“That booty tho,” a second follower declared.

“Wooww love princess yevaleva,” someone else wrote.

The fitness model noted in her caption that it had been a while, perhaps signaling that she had not been to the beach in some time. Luckily for her fans, she has been regularly posting snaps in recent days. Quite a few have shown her wearing bikinis or other risque ensembles, but people certainly never tire of these types of pictures.

About a week ago, Lvovna posed in a red two-piece bathing suit as she stood in a spot that overlooked the ocean. She faced the camera in those photos, and her followers flooded the post with more than 46,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Lvovna’s new post gave everybody an entirely different look at her fit physique and provided plenty for people to fawn over once again.