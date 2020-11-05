Amanda Holden, 49, Ups Her Fashion Game In Low-Cut Ruched Shirt & Ribbed Midi Skirt

British celebrity Amanda Holden upped her fashion game on Thursday morning while attending work. The Britain’s Got Talent panelist has continued working during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and currently hosts Heart Radio’s breakfast show in the United Kingdom alongside Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts. Holden is no stranger slaying with her outfit choices and knows how to get her fans talking.

For her most recent Instagram post, the TV personality stunned in a pink ruched shirt that featured long loose-fitted sleeves and a scarf tie around her neck. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. Holden paired the look with a long ribbed midi skirt that fell below her knee area. To complete the outfit, she opted for some suede ankle boots that complemented the whole ensemble. Holden styled her straight, shoulder-length blond hair down with a middle part and painted her nails with a coat of light polish.

Holden was captured sitting down in front of a window on a black chair with her legs crossed. The 49-year-old gazed down to her right and raised one hand to the side of her locks while the other was hanging off the right arm of the seat. She showcased her profile while looking very elegant.

In the tags, the Songs from My Heart singer credited Reiss for her shirt, Zara for her skirt, and ba&sh for her footwear.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 18,100 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Looking beautiful as ever. Have a fantastic day x,” one user wrote.

“A queen on her throne,” another person shared.

“You are so tiny and feminine you couldn’t look awful if you tried,” remarked a third fan.

“How absolutely gorgeous you are,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Holden was snapped leaving the Heart studios by the paparazzi while wearing a pair of stylish black shades. Holden held onto a chocolate brown handbag and wrapped herself up in a cream-colored coat that was resting on top of her shoulders.

On Wednesday morning, Holden turned up to work in a dark green zip-up jumper with a funnel neck, per The Inquisitr. She rocked the look with a high-waisted miniskirt made out of leather. Holden wore black leggings underneath and completed her attire with lace-up biker boots of the same color. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore a ring.