Suzy Cortez Shakes Pert Derriere While Wearing Tiny White Shorts In Tantalizing New Video

On Tuesday, November 3, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a tantalizing video with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The video showed the winner of the 2019 Miss BumBum World pageant dancing in a white-walled room with a couch, a chair, hanging wall art, and a large window that was partially covered with blinds.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a lime green cropped hooded sweatshirt and a pair of tiny white shorts. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. Fans could also catch a glimpse of Suzy’s tattoo of soccer player Lionel Messi on her lower stomach. She accessorized the look with a pair of glasses, a hoop nose ring, and bracelets worn on her right wrist.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She also sported a white manicure.

The clip began with Suzy swaying her hips while moving her hands. She soon turned away from the camera and shook her pert derriere.

Throughout the clip, Suzy appeared to be mouthing the lyrics of the song “Me Gusta” by Anitta featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers that was playing in the background.

In the caption, which was written in Portuguese and translated to English through Google Translate, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to check out her Tik Tok account, where she regularly uploads videos.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 2,000 likes. Quite a few of Suzy’s followers also flocked to the comments section to write complimentary messages.

“Wow!!!” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, kiss mark, drolling face, fire, and tongue emoji to the comment.

“Lovely,” said a different devotee, along with a single red heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the video and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Suzy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded a suggestive snap, in which she wore a racerback sports bra and barely-there thong underwear. That post has been liked over 46,000 times since it was shared.